First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 31st

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.03. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $90.82 and a twelve month high of $107.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $922,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 887.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 758,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 31,609 shares during the last quarter.

