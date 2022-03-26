First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FNK)

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of FNK opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 123,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after buying an additional 203,589 shares during the last quarter.

