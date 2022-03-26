First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:FMY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
