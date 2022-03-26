First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:FAD opened at $111.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.40. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $102.14 and a 1 year high of $131.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

