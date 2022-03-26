First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FAB)

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:FAB opened at $75.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.58. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $77.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,910,000 after acquiring an additional 151,973 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,521 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 120.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter.

