First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ QTEC opened at $151.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day moving average is $162.32. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTEC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.