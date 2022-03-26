First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $33.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $37.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 34,922 shares in the last quarter.

