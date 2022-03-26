First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.