First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 51,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,455. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $64.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,254,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $288,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.