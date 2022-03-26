First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.20. 255,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $36.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,620,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,985,000 after buying an additional 134,054 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000.

