Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $137,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $187,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFO opened at $10.94 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

