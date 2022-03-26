Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $83.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.40.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Floor & Decor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

