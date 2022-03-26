Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Floor & Decor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.02. 1,169,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,683. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

