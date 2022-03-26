Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMX. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE:FMX opened at $80.90 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.47. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

