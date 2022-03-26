FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) Short Interest Update

FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,525,700 shares, an increase of 5,324.2% from the February 28th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,550,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FONU opened at $0.00 on Friday. FonU2 has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

FonU2, Inc operates a film studio, production, and social commerce company. It develops a film production services, as well as offers rental services. FonU2, Inc was formerly known as Cygnus Internet, Inc and changed its name to FonU2, Inc in April 2002. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Rincon, Georgia.

