Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Fortive by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

FTV stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

