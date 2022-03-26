Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 million, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.78. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $9,450,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 160,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

