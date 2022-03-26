Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 million, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.78. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $9,450,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 160,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.