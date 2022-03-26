Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.16. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $98.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.48.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.