Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,857,000 after buying an additional 986,940 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,220,000 after buying an additional 787,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,145,000 after buying an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $265.67 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.90 and a 200 day moving average of $254.56.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

