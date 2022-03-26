Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $16,875,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,441,740 shares of company stock worth $77,904,355 and sold 64,769 shares worth $2,340,086. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

JHG opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

