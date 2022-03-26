Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Outfront Media worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,434.50 and a beta of 1.72. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

