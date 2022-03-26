Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,026 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $120,697,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,869 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 975,983 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after buying an additional 756,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.