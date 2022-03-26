Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,607 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

