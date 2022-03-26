Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 770 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SON stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -211.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SON. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

