Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.58 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

Fox Factory stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.74. The company had a trading volume of 268,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,764. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $93.42 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.99 and a 200-day moving average of $147.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fox Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

