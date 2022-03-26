Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $16,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,011,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.6% in the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,030,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,773,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,610,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,137,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,590,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,195,000 after buying an additional 282,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 29.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,756,000 after buying an additional 317,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $158.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.23 and a fifty-two week high of $168.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.06.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.