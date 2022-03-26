Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Moffett Nathanson from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FYBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.11.

FYBR stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1,936.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 377,979 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 36,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 166,223 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,963,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

