Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) & Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Critical Survey

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) and Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Frontier Group and Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes 3 2 3 0 2.00

Frontier Group presently has a consensus price target of $21.36, suggesting a potential upside of 88.87%. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus price target of $11.39, suggesting a potential upside of 60.22%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group -4.95% -63.79% -7.27% Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes -96.87% N/A -28.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Group and Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $2.06 billion 1.19 -$102.00 million ($0.52) -21.75 Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes $1.38 billion 1.02 -$1.16 billion ($6.89) -1.03

Frontier Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes. Frontier Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Frontier Group beats Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 110 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising, 16 A320ceos, 73 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services. The Loyalty Program segment includes management of the program, the marketing and redemption rights of products and services, and the creation and management of a database of individuals and companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

