Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Up 204.1% in March

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 204.1% from the February 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 125,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,099. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, analysts expect that Fujitsu will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

