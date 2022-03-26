FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $22.53 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,820 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.7% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $187,450,000 after buying an additional 212,508 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 38,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $215.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

