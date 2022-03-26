FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Pentair were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 853.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

PNR opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

