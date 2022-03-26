FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 1,469 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in CBRE Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

CBRE Group stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.87. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.31 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

