FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 70 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $243.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.71. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

