FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 45.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after acquiring an additional 127,926 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,487,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,719,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $238.09 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2,380.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.45.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

Workday Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.