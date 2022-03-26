Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

FULT opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

