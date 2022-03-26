FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Terex Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Terex in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

