FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hugo Boss in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hugo Boss’ FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

BOSSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($71.43) to €59.00 ($64.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($73.63) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Hugo Boss stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.47. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

