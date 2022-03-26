Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 8,470.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ GANX opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

