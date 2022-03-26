Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 8,470.12%.
Shares of NASDAQ GANX opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Gain Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.
