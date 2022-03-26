Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $202.68

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 202.68 ($2.67) and traded as low as GBX 192 ($2.53). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.53), with a volume of 38,669 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Monday, January 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 202.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 219.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £229.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00.
About Gateley (LON:GTLY)
Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.
