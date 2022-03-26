GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,005 ($13.23).

Several research firms have issued reports on GBG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.15) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.51) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.51) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

LON:GBG remained flat at $GBX 555.50 ($7.31) on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 591.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 736.86. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40. GB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 498.80 ($6.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 980 ($12.90).

In other news, insider David A. Rasche acquired 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.10) per share, with a total value of £49,550.55 ($65,232.42).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

