GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
GEE Group stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.05. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67.
