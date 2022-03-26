Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $221.82 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.94 and a 200-day moving average of $301.93.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

