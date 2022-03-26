Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 980.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GNFTF opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. Genfit has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $5.00.
Genfit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genfit (GNFTF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.