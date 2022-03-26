Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 980.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNFTF opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. Genfit has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

