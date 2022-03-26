George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Receives $167.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.17.

WNGRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

WNGRF opened at $122.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.46. George Weston has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $124.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day moving average of $110.98.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

