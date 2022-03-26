Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) PT Raised to €72.20 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €72.00 ($79.12) to €72.20 ($79.34) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRRMF opened at $71.46 on Thursday. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of $65.45 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.30.
About Gerresheimer
