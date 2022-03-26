Geurt G. Schoonman Sells 6,885 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $745,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE HES opened at $109.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.48. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $109.23.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have weighed in on HES. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
