Geurt G. Schoonman Sells 6,885 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $745,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HES opened at $109.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.48. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $109.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HES. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

