Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $35.00

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $36.00. Global-e Online shares last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 5,543 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLBE. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.09.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

