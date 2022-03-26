Global X Funds – Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS) Shares Down 3.3%

Global X Funds – Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.40. 1,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 17,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Solar ETF stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 38.66% of Global X Funds – Global X Solar ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Funds – Global X Solar ETF (RAYS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.