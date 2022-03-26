Global X Funds – Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS) Shares Down 3.3%

Global X Funds – Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.40. 1,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 17,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Solar ETF stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 38.66% of Global X Funds – Global X Solar ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

