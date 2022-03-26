Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the February 28th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTY opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter.

