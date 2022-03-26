Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the February 28th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ALTY opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $13.92.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.
