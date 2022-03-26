Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM stock opened at $145.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.44. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.30.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,100. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.